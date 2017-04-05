Quilt raffle scheduled for antique, artisan show in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Historical Association's 27th annual Antique and Artisan Show and Sale is April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canton's McKenney Middle School, 99 State Street. Shoppers will have a chance to enter a raffle for a full-sized hand-sewn floral appliqué quilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheatin and lyin
|7 hr
|Seth
|11
|Undercover
|8 hr
|Seth
|9
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Apr 6
|weiner
|4
|Garrett Phillipsa s mother says complaint she f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Guilt
|33
|New Fast Food Restaurant in Potsdam
|Apr 6
|Local
|21
|Rob Ramsay is a FRAUD
|Apr 5
|lord fingerton
|8
|The Rockin Scamers
|Apr 5
|Lily
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC