Quilt raffle scheduled for antique, artisan show in Canton

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association's 27th annual Antique and Artisan Show and Sale is April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canton's McKenney Middle School, 99 State Street. Shoppers will have a chance to enter a raffle for a full-sized hand-sewn floral appliqué quilt.

