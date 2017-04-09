Potsdam teen charged with obscenity, stalking
It is alleged that on April 3, the suspect, 17, acted in a threatening manner toward a female victim by repeatedly calling and texting her. He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and released to probation supervision.
