Potsdam Public Library to implement seed lending library
Those interested in an amateur-friendly gardening experience this growing season should look no further than the Potsdam Public Library. The library, 2 Park St., will soon implement a seed lending library, which is a borrowing system where patrons can check out seeds, grow their vegetables or fruits and bring seeds back from their harvest.
