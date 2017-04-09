Potsdam Public Library to implement s...

Potsdam Public Library to implement seed lending library

Those interested in an amateur-friendly gardening experience this growing season should look no further than the Potsdam Public Library. The library, 2 Park St., will soon implement a seed lending library, which is a borrowing system where patrons can check out seeds, grow their vegetables or fruits and bring seeds back from their harvest.

