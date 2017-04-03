Potsdam Police Blotter April 7

Potsdam Police Blotter April 7

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Henry P. Troyer, 28, of Belleville, Pa,was charged with inadequate break lamp at 9:16 p.m. Friday on Maple Street. Lenny I. Matthews, 20, of Potsdam, was charged with inadequate head light at 9:47 p.m. Friday on Market Jonathan M. Popiel, 39, of Massena, was charged with no seat-belt and unlicensed operation at 9:52 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undercover 7 hr true story 6
Beware Kocsis boy scam Thu weiner 4
News Garrett Phillipsa s mother says complaint she f... (May '15) Thu Guilt 33
Cheatin and lyin Thu Touched in the head 10
New Fast Food Restaurant in Potsdam Thu Local 21
Rob Ramsay is a FRAUD Apr 5 lord fingerton 8
The Rockin Scamers Apr 5 Lily 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC