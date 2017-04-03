Potsdam Police Blotter April 7
Henry P. Troyer, 28, of Belleville, Pa,was charged with inadequate break lamp at 9:16 p.m. Friday on Maple Street. Lenny I. Matthews, 20, of Potsdam, was charged with inadequate head light at 9:47 p.m. Friday on Market Jonathan M. Popiel, 39, of Massena, was charged with no seat-belt and unlicensed operation at 9:52 p.m. Friday.
