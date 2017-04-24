Potsdam Police Blotter, April 29

Donovan E. Slater, 20, of Central Islip, was ticketed for operating while registration is suspended and speeding . He was released and is scheduled to appear in town court May 3 at 10 a.m. 1242 Traffic Stop on Pierrepont Avenue.

