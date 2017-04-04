Potsdam mayor, administrator laud tentative budget
While Village Board members did not vote on their tentative budget for 2017-18, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler and Administrator Gregory Thompson lauded the efforts of department heads and officials for contributing to the budget's preparation. The tentative figures, prepared by Village Clerk Lori S. Queor and Mr. Thompson, show a property tax rate of $16.98 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $16.32 per $1,000 in 2016-17, an increase of 66 cents, or 4.04 percent.
