Potsdam man faces DWI charge after traffic stop
St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputies charged Anthony P. Culver, no age given, of 605 Racquette Road with driving while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop on Lawrence Avenue in the village of Potsdam on Friday. He was also charged with failure to keep right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
