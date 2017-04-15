Potsdam man faces DWI charge after tr...

Potsdam man faces DWI charge after traffic stop

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputies charged Anthony P. Culver, no age given, of 605 Racquette Road with driving while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop on Lawrence Avenue in the village of Potsdam on Friday. He was also charged with failure to keep right.

