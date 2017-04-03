Potsdam man charged with open contain...

Potsdam man charged with open container, fictitious license

Village police observed Jordan C. Griggs, 20, of Marion, with an open container Saturday at 10:35 p.m. When patrol requested proof of age with an ID, the listed subject provided patrol with a fake West Virginia driver's license. A valid New York State driver's license showed the listed subject to be 20 years old.

