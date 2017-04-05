Potsdam man charged with giving troopers false information following crash

State police on Monday charged Aaron R. Johnson, 27, of 121 Hatch Road, Potsdam, with false personation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also cited with failure to notify address change, operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident, moved from lane unsafely, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

