Potsdam man charged with giving troopers false information following crash
State police on Monday charged Aaron R. Johnson, 27, of 121 Hatch Road, Potsdam, with false personation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also cited with failure to notify address change, operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident, moved from lane unsafely, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
