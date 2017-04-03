Potsdam man charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal tampering

Patrol observed Chad F. Zeller, 44, of Potsdam, traveling on Market Street, pass through a steady red light Sunday at 2:10 a.m. During the traffic stop, patrols detected the odor of consumed alcohol coming from Mr. Zeller. During a search of Mr. Zeller before being transported back to the Potsdam Village Police Station, patrols found a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.