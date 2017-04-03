Potsdam man charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal tampering
Patrol observed Chad F. Zeller, 44, of Potsdam, traveling on Market Street, pass through a steady red light Sunday at 2:10 a.m. During the traffic stop, patrols detected the odor of consumed alcohol coming from Mr. Zeller. During a search of Mr. Zeller before being transported back to the Potsdam Village Police Station, patrols found a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Snyder
|7 min
|idhitit
|8
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|23 min
|Inquiring minds
|96
|Did ricos change hands ?
|3 hr
|Blake
|7
|The Rockin Scamers
|9 hr
|Lily
|2
|Bekki Griffith/ LaRose (Oct '13)
|16 hr
|lol
|4
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|17 hr
|lol
|7
|child touching
|22 hr
|snake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC