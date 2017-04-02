Potsdam man charged with criminal mischief, falsely reporting an incident
After receiving a complaint from Francis J. York, 32, of a broken window at Debra Drive on March 7, Potsdam Village Police issued Mr. York an appearance ticket. Through investigation, it was determined that Mr. York intentionally struck a window at a residence, causing the glass to shatter.
