Potsdam Food Co-op holding April 13 Say Cheese Please! sampling

The Potsdam Food Co-op's Say Cheese Please! Sampling will be held on April 13 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Highlighted will be their Cheese of the Month for April; Willow Hedge Swiss. Willow Hedge is an Alpine-style cheese produced at the Lively Run Dairy in Interlaken.

