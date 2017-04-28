Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Spring Au...

Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Spring Auction underway

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Potsdam Chamber's annual Spring Auction is underway and anyone who has an interest in bidding on the fifty listed items can do so by contacting the Potsdam Chamber via phone 315-274-9000, email [email protected] , or by private message on the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. A complete auction list can be found on the chamber's Facebook page, picked up at the chamber office, or requested via email at [email protected] Bidding also takes place at the chamber's Spring Luncheon on May 11. It is held at the Potsdam Town and Country Club starting at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is th night manager at mcdonals 16 hr Lucy Jordan 11
Fun 16 hr Lucy Jordan 9
Sexual relations with a minor 16 hr Lucy Jordan 8
tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13) Wed Question 12
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Tue Crystal 5
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... Apr 24 true 9
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Apr 22 Coltongrad 24
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC