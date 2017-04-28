Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Spring Auction underway

The Potsdam Chamber's annual Spring Auction is underway and anyone who has an interest in bidding on the fifty listed items can do so by contacting the Potsdam Chamber via phone 315-274-9000, email [email protected] , or by private message on the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. A complete auction list can be found on the chamber's Facebook page, picked up at the chamber office, or requested via email at [email protected] Bidding also takes place at the chamber's Spring Luncheon on May 11. It is held at the Potsdam Town and Country Club starting at noon.

