Potsdam Chamber gears up for village-wide spring cleaning efforts
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce will assist the Public Works Department Saturday by assembling volunteers to clean up sidewalks, parking lots and public green spaces in the village after the long winter. The Chamber is still seeking volunteers for the project and hopes to see groups of volunteers comprising college athletes, fraternities, sororities and civic organizations.
