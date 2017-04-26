Potsdam approves 2017-18 budget

Potsdam approves 2017-18 budget

The figures, prepared by Village Clerk Lori S. Queor and Administrator Gregory Thompson, show a property tax rate of $17.84 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up from $16.32 per $1,000 in 2016-17, an increase of $1.52, or 9.3 percent. At the new rate, the owner of a property valued at $100,000 would pay $1,784.00 in taxes, an increase of $152.

