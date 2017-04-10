Potsdam and Gouverneur residents init...

Potsdam and Gouverneur residents initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Holly Bender of Gouverneur and Carlye Hatwood of Potsdam were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a press release. These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wth gay parade again 26 min tired citizen 1
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) 5 hr laughing 11
Beware Kocsis boy scam 7 hr Wimpy weener 5
Becca at stewarts Wed Yeassss 5
heroin (Jun '14) Apr 11 turn them in 8
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Apr 11 Yes 21
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Apr 10 Tonya 98
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC