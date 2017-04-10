Potsdam and Gouverneur residents initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Holly Bender of Gouverneur and Carlye Hatwood of Potsdam were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a press release. These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, the release said.
