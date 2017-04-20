Orchestra of NNY to present two concerts of a oeMostly Mozarta
Concerts in Potsdam and Watertown this weekend will be “Mostly Mozart” and, although the music was written a few centuries ago, it will sound fresh. Call it Mozart magic: Orchestra of Northern New York director and founder Kenneth B. Andrews said the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart never gets stale for him or for those who perform it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting
|51 min
|Idk
|2
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|Coltongrad
|24
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|22 hr
|wantinher
|9
|Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13)
|22 hr
|Russel Stovers
|27
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Fri
|Murray Bookchin
|1
|Fun
|Fri
|HaveFun
|1
|any board housewifes today
|Thu
|More info PLZ
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC