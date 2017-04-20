Orchestra of NNY to present two conce...

Orchestra of NNY to present two concerts of a oeMostly Mozarta

Concerts in Potsdam and Watertown this weekend will be “Mostly Mozart” and, although the music was written a few centuries ago, it will sound fresh. Call it Mozart magic: Orchestra of Northern New York director and founder Kenneth B. Andrews said the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart never gets stale for him or for those who perform it.

