New principal at Cantona s St. Marya s School starts July 1

Saturday Apr 22

Michele A. Meyers, a retired Canton Central School administrator and educator, was appointed to replace Pamela Neal who will teach second grade at the school. Mrs. Meyers said she's been a member of St. Mary's parish for more than 40 years and is looking forward to her new role.

