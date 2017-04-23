New principal at Cantona s St. Marya s School starts July 1
Michele A. Meyers, a retired Canton Central School administrator and educator, was appointed to replace Pamela Neal who will teach second grade at the school. Mrs. Meyers said she's been a member of St. Mary's parish for more than 40 years and is looking forward to her new role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|3 hr
|happy customer
|10
|Sexual relations with a minor
|8 hr
|Concerned citizen
|3
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Question
|12
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Crystal
|5
|Fun
|19 hr
|notlying
|8
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Mon
|true
|9
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 22
|Coltongrad
|24
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC