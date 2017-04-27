New book offers sampling of a Allena ...

New book offers sampling of a Allena s Alleya columns

Over the past several decades, the “Allen's Alley” column has been a staple of the Lowville newspaper. Now, the writings of Journal & Republican editor emeritus Gordon H. “Gordie” Allen can be enjoyed anew in a book titled “Allen's Alley: A Collection.” “It's what I think about at a blank screen,” Mr. Allen said of his weekly column.

