Melissaa s Closet opens for annual free prom dress distribution on April 29
Between 900 and 1,000 free prom dresses of all sizes - some donated, some purchased - will be available when Melissa's Closet reopens on April 29 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. “We still have about 900 to 1,000 dresses in every color, length and size,” Megan Walsh Hakewill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|Coltongrad
|24
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Fri
|wantinher
|9
|Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13)
|Fri
|Russel Stovers
|27
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Fri
|Murray Bookchin
|1
|Fun
|Fri
|HaveFun
|1
|any board housewifes today
|Apr 20
|More info PLZ
|6
|Potsdam woman allegedly smoked marijuana in pre...
|Apr 19
|Alicia
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC