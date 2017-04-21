Melissaa s Closet opens for annual free prom dress distribution on April 29

Between 900 and 1,000 free prom dresses of all sizes - some donated, some purchased - will be available when Melissa's Closet reopens on April 29 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. “We still have about 900 to 1,000 dresses in every color, length and size,” Megan Walsh Hakewill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.