Massena Memorial Hospital announces latest births
A daughter, Juno Rose Gonzales, was born March 27, 2017 to Erica LaFountain and James Gonzales of Potsdam. Juno weighed 9 pounds, 1.2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
