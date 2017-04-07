Massena Memorial Hospital announces l...

Massena Memorial Hospital announces latest births

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A daughter, Juno Rose Gonzales, was born March 27, 2017 to Erica LaFountain and James Gonzales of Potsdam. Juno weighed 9 pounds, 1.2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undercover 33 min Be honest 5
Beware Kocsis boy scam 15 hr weiner 4
News Garrett Phillipsa s mother says complaint she f... (May '15) 19 hr Guilt 33
Cheatin and lyin Thu Touched in the head 10
New Fast Food Restaurant in Potsdam Thu Local 21
Rob Ramsay is a FRAUD Wed lord fingerton 8
The Rockin Scamers Wed Lily 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC