Massena man gets prison for 2016 rape of teen girl
A Massena man was sentenced to prison Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for raping a teenage girl last summer. Tyler E. Provost, 21, of 70 Spruce St., was sentenced to seven years in prison for his Feb. 27 guilty plea to second-degree rape as part of a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|3 hr
|happy customer
|10
|Sexual relations with a minor
|8 hr
|Concerned citizen
|3
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Question
|12
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Crystal
|5
|Fun
|19 hr
|notlying
|8
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Mon
|true
|9
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 22
|Coltongrad
|24
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC