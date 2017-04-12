Mahoneya s Auto Mall employee given probation in hazardous release case

The case against a Potsdam car dealership that paid more than $190,000 in fines and restitution for the release of hazardous materials into the environment was closed Monday with the sentencing of one of its employees. Andrew Fuller, 33, of 52 County Route 31, Madrid, an employee at Mahoney's Auto Mall, 7513 Route 11, Potsdam, was sentenced to three years of probation for his Feb. 15 guilty plea to misdemeanor fourth-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment as part of a plea deal with the state Attorney General's Office .

