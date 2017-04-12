Mahoneya s Auto Mall employee given p...

Mahoneya s Auto Mall employee given probation in hazardous release case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The case against a Potsdam car dealership that paid more than $190,000 in fines and restitution for the release of hazardous materials into the environment was closed Monday with the sentencing of one of its employees. Andrew Fuller, 33, of 52 County Route 31, Madrid, an employee at Mahoney's Auto Mall, 7513 Route 11, Potsdam, was sentenced to three years of probation for his Feb. 15 guilty plea to misdemeanor fourth-degree endangering public health, safety or the environment as part of a plea deal with the state Attorney General's Office .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca at stewarts 8 hr Yeassss 5
heroin (Jun '14) 19 hr turn them in 8
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Tue Yes 21
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Mon Tonya 98
Cheatin and lyin Mon Dumb ass 12
Undercover Apr 9 Seth 9
Beware Kocsis boy scam Apr 6 weiner 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC