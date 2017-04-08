Lisbon woman dies in car crash
State police responded to a report of the crash about 6 p.m. An investigation at the scene revealed that April A. Law, 50, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on Cemetery Road when the vehicle exited the north shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. Ms. Law was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby.
