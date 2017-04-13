Knapps Station Community Church welcomes new senior pastor
In July 2016, Pastor Leon Sweeney took on a new role of Associate Pastor after serving faithfully as Senior Pastor for 26 years at the Knapps Station Community Church and surrounding community. Pastor Dave is the son of Dr. Michael and Gail Tulloch of Potsdam.
