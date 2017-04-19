Join Potsdam Rotary Club for golf tou...

Join Potsdam Rotary Club for golf tournament on May 12

The Rotary Club of Potsdam invites the North Country community to its annual Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament on May 12, at the Potsdam Town & Country Club. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11:30, and a clam bake celebration afterward.

