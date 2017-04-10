In local food excitement, what happened to dairy farmers?
The local food movement has been chugging away now for more than a decade, and there's been tons of growth and excitement, with more farmers markets, CSAs, and festivals than ever before, and pretty much artisanal everything. Largely left out of this fun and ambitious scene are regular North Country dairy farmers, even though they account for far more in agricultural sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca at stewarts
|Wed
|Yeassss
|5
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Tue
|turn them in
|8
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Yes
|21
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tonya
|98
|Cheatin and lyin
|Apr 10
|Dumb ass
|12
|Undercover
|Apr 9
|Seth
|9
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Apr 6
|weiner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC