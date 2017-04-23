Hot meal program nourishes St. Lawren...

Hot meal program nourishes St. Lawrence County senior citizens

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

But the 69-year-old said he's staying nourished, thanks to hot meals he receives from St. Lawrence County Office for Aging's senior nutrition program. Mr. Hicks is among hundreds of senior citizens aged 60 and older who receive freshly-prepared meals at lunchtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with people 1 hr Got ya 1
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) Sat Coltongrad 24
who is th night manager at mcdonals Fri wantinher 9
Potsdam IGA/BIG M (May '13) Fri Russel Stovers 27
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Fri Murray Bookchin 1
Fun Fri HaveFun 1
any board housewifes today Apr 20 More info PLZ 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC