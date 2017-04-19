Hillary attorneys receive approval to...

Hillary attorneys receive approval to file late notices

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Long Island law firm representing Oral “Nick” Hillary in his malicious-prosecution case against 48 named parties has been given permission to file late notices of claim by a St. Lawrence County Supreme Court judge last week. Judge Mary M. Farley's April 14 ruling followed an issue for Mr. Hillary's attorney, Amy Marion of Barket, Marion, Epstein & Kearon, LLP, of Garden City, over a “lack of postage” which prevented six notices from reaching their destinations before deadline .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) 11 hr Chad 23
Drowned Dogs Mon concerned 1
News Potsdam woman charged with heroin possession (Jul '16) Mon Itsasmallworld 4
wth gay parade again Mon true 15
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) Apr 13 laughing 11
Beware Kocsis boy scam Apr 13 Wimpy weener 5
Becca at stewarts Apr 12 Yeassss 5
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC