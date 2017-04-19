Hillary attorneys receive approval to file late notices

The Long Island law firm representing Oral “Nick” Hillary in his malicious-prosecution case against 48 named parties has been given permission to file late notices of claim by a St. Lawrence County Supreme Court judge last week. Judge Mary M. Farley's April 14 ruling followed an issue for Mr. Hillary's attorney, Amy Marion of Barket, Marion, Epstein & Kearon, LLP, of Garden City, over a “lack of postage” which prevented six notices from reaching their destinations before deadline .

