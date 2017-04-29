Haggard announces candidacy for DA

Haggard announces candidacy for DA

Friday Apr 28

Former St. Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney David A. Haggard wants to bring “justice, not just convictions” to the district attorney's office. That is a major theme in Mr. Haggard's campaign announcement Friday that he is seeking the county DA's office in November.

Potsdam, NY

