Grand jury indicts former CPH employee on charges of sexually abusing patient

A former Canton-Potsdam Hospital employee was indicted Monday by a St. Lawrence County grand jury on charges of sexually abusing a patient. Russell L. Matoes, 33, of 293 Ames Road, Potsdam, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

