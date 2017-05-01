Grand jury indicts former CPH employe...

Grand jury indicts former CPH employee on charges of sexually abusing patient

A former Canton-Potsdam Hospital employee was indicted Monday by a St. Lawrence County grand jury on charges of sexually abusing a patient. Russell L. Matoes, 33, of 293 Ames Road, Potsdam, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

