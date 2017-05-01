Grand jury indicts former CPH employee on charges of sexually abusing patient
A former Canton-Potsdam Hospital employee was indicted Monday by a St. Lawrence County grand jury on charges of sexually abusing a patient. Russell L. Matoes, 33, of 293 Ames Road, Potsdam, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|14 hr
|wantinher
|12
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Boob guy
|25
|Don't be....
|Sat
|local yokel
|3
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Sat
|knowher
|17
|Fun
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|9
|Sexual relations with a minor
|Apr 27
|Lucy Jordan
|8
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|Apr 26
|Question
|12
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC