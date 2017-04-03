Free LinkedIn class to be held April 8 in Potsdam
The public library's Cleveland Computer Center, 2 Park St., will offer a free class about LinkedIn, April 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The class will cover how to connect with people, how to input your information and create a profile.
