Four cited for disorderly conduct, public urination, open container in Potsdam

Four people were charged with making a public disturbance, public urination and open container on Saturday, according to village police. Joseph A. Gilhooly, 23, Brooklyn, was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:26 a.m. after police observed him attempt to engage in a physical altercation with another subject on Market Street.

