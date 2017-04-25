Former assessor suing Town of Potsdam on harassment, salary discrimination claims
The former town assessor is seeking at least $1 million in damages on three different causes of action - including workplace harassment and discriminatory behavior based on sex with regard to salary - against the Town of Potsdam. In December, James P. Snyder - who resigned from the assessor position earlier this month - filed a pro se lawsuit, meaning he will represent himself in court, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.
