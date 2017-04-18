Excelsior Scholarship provides free t...

Excelsior Scholarship provides free tuition at public colleges, but comes with a catch

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's college affordability plan comes with many strings attached, but one of them is thicker than the rest. Students receiving the governor's Excelsior Scholarship - which provides free tuition for students enrolled in a two- or four-year program - will have to reside in New York state for the same number of years as their award.

