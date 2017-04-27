District Attorney Mary Rain will not ...

District Attorney Mary Rain will not seek re-election

The announcement came after former Chief Assistant District Attorney David A. Haggard said he would officially announce his candidacy Friday at the Potsdam Civic Center at 3 p.m. “I wish good luck to all the candidates as I will not be running,” Ms. Rain told the Times in an email Thursday afternoon.

