District Attorney Mary Rain will not seek re-election
The announcement came after former Chief Assistant District Attorney David A. Haggard said he would officially announce his candidacy Friday at the Potsdam Civic Center at 3 p.m. “I wish good luck to all the candidates as I will not be running,” Ms. Rain told the Times in an email Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|23 hr
|Lucy Jordan
|11
|Fun
|23 hr
|Lucy Jordan
|9
|Sexual relations with a minor
|23 hr
|Lucy Jordan
|8
|Don't be....
|Thu
|Just a friend
|1
|Second Massena man sentenced to prison in Brash...
|Thu
|sharon
|34
|Who
|Wed
|Sad mess
|5
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|Apr 26
|Question
|12
