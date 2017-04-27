Diabetes Support Group meets May 4 at...

Diabetes Support Group meets May 4 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Diabetes Support Group will meet on May 4, from 11 a.m. – noon in the 2nd Floor Classroom, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam. A light lunch will be provided.

