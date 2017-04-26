Crane School of Music students performing with celebrated artist

SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music will host renowned conductor JoAnn Falletta and guest soloists Elizabeth Caballero, Charles Reid and Kevin Deas as they appear in concert with the Crane Symphony Orchestra and the Crane Chorus on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. They will perform Francis Poulenc's “Gloria” and Sergei Rachmaninoff's “The Bells.” A pre-concert lecture will be given by Dr. Gary Busch at 6:30 p.m. in Wakefield Recital Hall.

