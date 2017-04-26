Crane School of Music students performing with celebrated artist
SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music will host renowned conductor JoAnn Falletta and guest soloists Elizabeth Caballero, Charles Reid and Kevin Deas as they appear in concert with the Crane Symphony Orchestra and the Crane Chorus on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. They will perform Francis Poulenc's “Gloria” and Sergei Rachmaninoff's “The Bells.” A pre-concert lecture will be given by Dr. Gary Busch at 6:30 p.m. in Wakefield Recital Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexual relations with a minor
|22 hr
|WhereRgoodpeople
|5
|who is th night manager at mcdonals
|Wed
|happy customer
|10
|tax assessments in potsdam and surrounding areas (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Question
|12
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Crystal
|5
|Fun
|Apr 25
|notlying
|8
|North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr...
|Apr 24
|true
|9
|whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12)
|Apr 22
|Coltongrad
|24
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC