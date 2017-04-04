Crane Opera Ensemble to present Mozarta s a The Magic Flutea

The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble will make two appearances on April 7 & 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater to perform Mozart's “The Magic Flute.” Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, students will sing in German with English dialogue with supertitles projected above the stage. The piece will be performed with piano accompaniment.

