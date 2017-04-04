Crane Opera Ensemble to present Mozar...

Crane Opera Ensemble to present Mozarta s a The Magic Flutea

The award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble will make two appearances on April 7 & 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater to perform Mozart's “The Magic Flute.” Composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, students will sing in German with English dialogue with supertitles projected above the stage. The piece will be performed with piano accompaniment.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for St Lawrence County was issued at April 04 at 2:57PM EDT

