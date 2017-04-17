CPHa s Fibromyalgia Support Group Mee...

CPHa s Fibromyalgia Support Group Meets May 2

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Fibromyalgia Support Group will meet on May 2, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., 59 Main Street,Room 2003, Clarkson Hall, Potsdam. Facilitator Dr. Leslie Russek will lead this month's discussion entitled “You want to exercise more, but it hurts too much!” According to Dr. Russek, “Exercise is recommended as a key part of managing chronic pain, in general, and fibromyalgia, in particular.

