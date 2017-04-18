Could breast milk tests replace mammograms?
Because mammography isn't well-suited to the dense breasts of younger women , scientists have begun looking for other viable breast-cancer screening tools. "We have found alterations in protein expression in the breast milk of women with breast cancer compared to women without breast cancer," said study first author Roshanak Aslebagh.
