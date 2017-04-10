Cornell Cooperative Extension Learning Farm offering spring break fun
During the upcoming spring break, Cornell Cooperative Extension educators and volunteers will provide hands-on workshops for youth in a variety of exciting topic areas. Registration is required by calling Cornell Cooperation Extension at 379-9192 by April 14. Some classes are only appropriate for certain ages while others are for 5 and up.
