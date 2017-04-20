Congregation Beth El hosting second annual Celebration of Jewish Music Concert
New York City-based Darshan features three performers, each with their own style of music which they'll perform starting at 4 p.m. for the second annual Celebration of Jewish Music concert. The event is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
