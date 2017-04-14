Community Performance Series presents 33rd annual McElheran Visiting Artist
Community Performance Series will present the highly-acclaimed percussion group NEXUS as the 33rd Annual McElheran Visiting Artist. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 in SUNY Potsdam's Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at the Crane School of Music.
