Climate marches planned in north country to raise awareness, celebrate Earth Day
The following week, the People's Climate March is set for April 29, rain or shine, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Ives Park, Potsdam. The Watertown March for Science begins Saturday with a 2 p.m. rally at the JB Wise-Mayor Butler Pavilion followed by a 3 p.m. clean up of the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk that runs along Black River Parkway.
