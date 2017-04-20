Climate marches planned in north coun...

Climate marches planned in north country to raise awareness, celebrate Earth Day

The following week, the People's Climate March is set for April 29, rain or shine, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Ives Park, Potsdam. The Watertown March for Science begins Saturday with a 2 p.m. rally at the JB Wise-Mayor Butler Pavilion followed by a 3 p.m. clean up of the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk that runs along Black River Parkway.

