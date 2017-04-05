Cleveland Computer Center scheduled Basic QuickBooks class
The Potsdam Library's Cleveland Computer Center will offer a Basic QuickBooks class on May 16, 17 and 18 from 5:30 – 7:55 p.m. each evening. The three session class covers the basics of company set up, customer set up & billing, vendor set up and paying bills, overview of payroll set up, bank reconciliation and generating reports.
