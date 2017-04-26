Branford Marsalis Quartet appearing M...

Branford Marsalis Quartet appearing May 4 at SUNY Potsdam

Community Performance Series will present National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Branford Marsalis for “An Evening with Branford Marsalis” on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in SUNY Potsdam's Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. This is the second Maresca Visiting Artist event hosted by CPS, and made possible through the generous contributions of Dr. G. Michael and Barbara Maresca.

