Art, music, poetry reading scheduled for April 21 in Potsdam

POTSDAM – Inside the Ancestral Current, an exhibit of paintings by Esthela Calderón, opens April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SLC Arts Gallery. In addition to a meet-and-greet with Calderón, the event will include live music and a bi-lingual poetry reading.

