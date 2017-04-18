Annual Ogdensburg-to-Massena a Torch ...

Annual Ogdensburg-to-Massena a Torch Runa set for May 5

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police, athletes and city officials gathered Monday to promote the upcoming Law Enforcement Torch Run May 5, an event that raises awareness and money for the upcoming Special Olympics competition at SUNY Canton. This year's Special Olympics will be May 6 at the Roos House and Dana Gymnasium on the SUNY Canton campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drowned Dogs 7 hr concerned 1
News Potsdam woman charged with heroin possession (Jul '16) 9 hr Itsasmallworld 4
whos that short cute girl with the huge tits? (Sep '12) 12 hr Bobb 22
wth gay parade again 12 hr true 15
Cheatin and lyin Apr 15 Love or Lust 14
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) Apr 13 laughing 11
Beware Kocsis boy scam Apr 13 Wimpy weener 5
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC