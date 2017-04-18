Annual Ogdensburg-to-Massena a Torch Runa set for May 5
State police, athletes and city officials gathered Monday to promote the upcoming Law Enforcement Torch Run May 5, an event that raises awareness and money for the upcoming Special Olympics competition at SUNY Canton. This year's Special Olympics will be May 6 at the Roos House and Dana Gymnasium on the SUNY Canton campus.
